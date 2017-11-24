Citrix: Supervised Apple Devices

Are you looking to exert more control over your corporate supplied Apple devices? If you are using Apple devices in an environment that needs strict controls and customization, such as the healthcare sector, then you might want to consider using “Supervised” mode.

What is Supervised mode?

This is a special mode that allows the XenMobile Device Management solution to control additional functions of an iOS device. This mainly revolves around restrictions and certain customizations. For example, you can prevent a user from erasing and resetting a device, disable AirDrop or prevent users from installing applications. Here’s a full list of the restrictions — only available in Supervised mode — that can be toggled ON/OFF:

Read the entire article here, Supervised Apple Devices | Citrix Blogs

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.