Citrix Summit 2017 Highlights Video
Experience the excitement on-stage and off as Citrix partners and sales teams gathered in Anaheim, California, for insights, innovation and networking at Citrix Summit 2017. Teams joined forces to learn how to win new customers, win with cloud and secure it all—and to celebrate #CitrixPartnerLove. Who can accelerate our customers’ path to the cloud and drive new business opportunities for our partners? #CitrixCan!
For more information, visit www.citrixsummit.com. And save the date for Citrix Summit 2018, January 8–10 in Anaheim.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper