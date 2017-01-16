Home Cloud Computing Citrix Summit 2017 Highlights Video

Citrix Summit 2017 Highlights Video

Experience the excitement on-stage and off as Citrix partners and sales teams gathered in Anaheim, California, for insights, innovation and networking at Citrix Summit 2017. Teams joined forces to learn how to win new customers, win with cloud and secure it all—and to celebrate #CitrixPartnerLove. Who can accelerate our customers’ path to the cloud and drive new business opportunities for our partners? #CitrixCan!

For more information, visit www.citrixsummit.com. And save the date for Citrix Summit 2018, January 8–10 in Anaheim.

Cloud Computing
Networking
Videos
Citrix
Citrix Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
