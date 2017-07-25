Citrix: Summer School Isn’t Just for Kids! Add New Skills This Season with Citrix Training

Summer school has moved far beyond its roots as­ a make-up session for students who faced difficulties during the year.

Today, anyone can benefit from a summer education course. And right now may be the perfect time to catch up on your Citrix training. While your colleagues are off on vacation, you could be acquiring valuable knowledge and expertise to:

Advance your professional goals

Add new capabilities to your Citrix environment

Strengthen the security of your enterprise

Streamline your transition to the cloud

For example, you could take courses to learn about the newest release of Citrix NetScaler (version 12), which is key to the software-defined perimeter described during the Citrix Synergy keynote. The SDP is quickly replacing the traditional network perimeter, or corporate firewall.

Here are three updated courses featuring NetScaler 12 content:

If you’re planning a move to Citrix Cloud Services, which provide cloud-based management of XenApp/XenDesktop and other Citrix solutions, you could sign up for this new course:

Read the entire article here, Summer School Isn’t Just for Kids! Add New Skills This Season with Citrix Training

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.