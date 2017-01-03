Citrix: Successfully Selling the Digital Workspace: A Citrix Summit Exclusive

With digital workspaces, Citrix Partners have new opportunities to expand revenue, extend existing customer relationships and become a trusted advisor for new clients. At Citrix Summit, learn from successful Citrix Solution Advisor Envision IT how to target, close and manage digital workspace opportunities.

Join Tuesday’s session Successfully selling Citrix Workspace Suite: on-premises, in the cloud or as a hosted service to learn why the Citrix workspace is a lead conversation in 2017.

Digital workspaces: needed by your customers

To understand the current digital workspace market opportunity, consider the conflict happening today between IT and security decision makers and the employees that work in their organization.

Read the entire article here, Successfully Selling the Digital Workspace: A Citrix Summit Exclusive

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.