Citrix Study: Why Unified Application-delivery is the Future for Multi-cloud Environments

The multi-cloud environment is rapidly heating up! According to an IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Citrix, How do Organizations Plan to Assure Application Delivery in a Multi-Cloud World? (October 2017), 72.3% of cloud users now have a blend of on-premises and off-premises clouds in place. Fuelling this growth is the desire to accommodate new and existing applications in optimised environments, to gain organisational agility and to protect against cloud vendor lock-in, as well the potential for increased speed to market. And so for many reasons, it’s a trend that seems highly likely to continue.

The study, which surveyed 900 global organisations, also reveals that network infrastructure is struggling to keep pace, with 82% of respondents saying their ability to migrate apps to the cloud is being hindered by the increased complexity of their network; a view that is shared globally. Alarmingly, just a quarter (24%) of organisations feel their network is capable of meeting the demands of their hybrid cloud app delivery strategy. This combines with the fact that just over a third (36%) of organisations believe their network does not satisfy current needs, while 40% say their network satisfies only some of needs. As a result, application delivery is being severely disrupted, creating inferior performance, a disjointed experience for the end user, and increased security risks, compiled with a lack of preparedness and predictability.

It therefore comes as little surprise that as we move into 2018, a new and more robust network solution is needed, and the IDC study finds that a unified application-delivery strategy could present the most attractive solution. A resounding 79% of responding organisations say they would be interested in addressing application disruption via this approach.

Read the entire article here, Study: Why Unified Application-delivery is the Future for Multi-cloud Environments

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.