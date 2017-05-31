Citrix: Strengthening Protections, Eliminating Abuse in Patent Law

On May 22, 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in TC Heartland v. Kraft Foods. While the litigants in this case are in the food service industry, the decision has significant impact on patent law regardless of the industry, especially in the technology sector.

For the most part, the decision requires patent owners to sue patent infringers in a district court in the infringer’s state of incorporation or in judicial districts where the infringer has a regular and established place of business and has committed the alleged infringement. This ends forum shopping by patent infringement plaintiffs — mostly patent trolls — that has resulted in over one third of all U.S. patent cases being litigated in the plaintiff-friendly Eastern District of Texas.

This mostly rural part of east Texas, just a stone’s throw from Shreveport, Louisiana, has been overrun by patent lawyers that have turned patent litigation into a cottage industry complete with post office boxes for shell companies with no employees and court rules that press technology company defendants large and small with front-end-loaded costs and a rapid timetable that drove many to settle.

Read the entire article here, Strengthening Protections, Eliminating Abuse in Patent Law

