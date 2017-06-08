Citrix: Strategic Alliances Partners Take Center Stage at Citrix Synergy 2017
What a fantastic week it was at Citrix Synergy 2017 in Orlando, as more than 3,600 customers, channel partners and industry influencers came together to hear how Citrix and our strategic partners are working together to power the future of work!
Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Google, Cisco, Samsung, Nutanix and Fujitsu – I could go on. Those are just some of the many strategic partners who joined Citrix to engage with customers and share their latest news at Synergy 2017. As I sent partners off to the Citrix Synergy closing night party at Universal Studios, home of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, I was struck by how similar my job sometimes feels to that of “The Sorting Hat.”
For non-Potter fans, The Sorting Hat is a personified hat that sorts students into one of four school houses at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Similar to The Sorting Hat, my role is to identify and align strategic partners within the four houses of our Cloud strategy — Cyber Security, Mobile, Big Data Analytics, IoT — where we can work together to create the greatest mutually beneficial value in delivering integrated technology services for the secure delivery of apps and data.
