Citrix StoreFront unattended installation with PowerShell

All Citrix products can be automated. This article covers the Citrix StoreFront unattended installation and configuration with PowerShell.

The following topics are explained in detail:

  • How to install Citrix StoreFront using PowerShell
  • How to configure Citrix StoreFront using PowerShell:
    • How to install and bind SSL certificates to your IIS sites
    • How to create a single-site or multi-site deployment, including stores, farms, Receiver for Web sites and more
    • How to disable the Customer Experience Improvement Program (CEIP)

You are presented with a very detailed PowerShell script suitable for all deployment scenarios. The following scenarios are explained in detail:

  • Creating a single-site deployment with a single store and a single farm
  • Creating a single-site deployment with multiple stores and one farm per store
  • Creating  a single-site deployment with one store and multiple farms
  • Creating a single-site deployment with two stores, two farms per store and two Receiver for Web sites
  • Creating a multi-site deployment (two IIS sites) with one store per deployment and two farms for each store

For all installations and configurations detailed PowerShell scripts with advanced functions including error handling and logging are provided.

Read the entire article here: Citrix StoreFront unattended installation with PowerShell

Via Dennis Span at dennisspan.com

Dennis Span
Dennis Span

Dennis Span is an IT professional working for a large insurance company in Vienna, Austria. Born and raised in the Netherlands, he moved to Austria in 2004. He has more than 15 years of experience working with virtualization and server based computing technologies in large enterprise environments with a special focus on Citrix and automation. Dennis shares his knowledge on his own personal blog, Dennisspan.com, and MyCUGC. He is also active on Twitter (@dennisspan) and occasionally presents on international events. He speaks and writes Dutch, English, German, Slovak and Spanish. Dennis has a Bachelor of Economics (BEc.) and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management (BSc.). He also has multiple Citrix certifications such as CCE-V, CCIA, CCEA and more. In 2017, Dennis became a Citrix Technology Advocate (CTA).

