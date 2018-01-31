All Citrix products can be automated. This article covers the Citrix StoreFront unattended installation and configuration with PowerShell.

The following topics are explained in detail:

How to install Citrix StoreFront using PowerShell

How to configure Citrix StoreFront using PowerShell: How to install and bind SSL certificates to your IIS sites How to create a single-site or multi-site deployment, including stores, farms, Receiver for Web sites and more How to disable the Customer Experience Improvement Program (CEIP)



You are presented with a very detailed PowerShell script suitable for all deployment scenarios. The following scenarios are explained in detail:

Creating a single-site deployment with a single store and a single farm

Creating a single-site deployment with multiple stores and one farm per store

Creating a single-site deployment with one store and multiple farms

Creating a single-site deployment with two stores, two farms per store and two Receiver for Web sites

Creating a multi-site deployment (two IIS sites) with one store per deployment and two farms for each store

For all installations and configurations detailed PowerShell scripts with advanced functions including error handling and logging are provided.

Read the entire article here: Citrix StoreFront unattended installation with PowerShell

Via Dennis Span at dennisspan.com