Citrix StoreFront UI Customization Series

It’s been a couple of years since the previous StoreFront customization series was published, so it’s time for a content refresh.

While doing research on existing customization implementations found around the web, it was observed that many of them were not compatible with native Receiver clients. Consequently, using those methods can lead to an inconsistent user experience or, worse yet, can cause the native Receiver to throw script errors. The goal of this series, therefore, is to review a number of cosmetic and functional StoreFront UI customizations that strive to maintain compatibility across both Receiver for Web and native Receiver. The chosen customizations were borne out of real world customer needs and requirements that I’ve encountered while working in the field. New customizations will be added over time, so be sure to occasionally check back for recent additions.

Customizations

Follow the links below for step-by-step instructions on implementing the following customizations:

Read the entire article here, StoreFront UI Customization Series | Citrix Blogs

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.