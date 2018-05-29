Home Data Center Citrix StoreFront and Citrix Gateway GSLB Considerations

Citrix StoreFront and Citrix Gateway GSLB Considerations

0
Citrix StoreFront and Citrix Gateway GSLB Considerations
0

It has been a while since I last talked about StoreFront and Citrix Gateway integration (2014, eek!) and the focus at that time was looking at Web Interface Gateway integration and addressing how things were changing with StoreFront — things like the fact that you could bind multiple Gateway definitions to a single Store and how Gateway authentication and ICA Proxy were now tied together. Now that most of the customers I interact with are off of Web Interface, I thought it was time to revisit some of the more advanced Gateway integration settings with StoreFront, irrespective of Web Interface, since (shockingly) some things have changed since 2014!

Rules of the Road

We will start with some cardinal rules you should know about how StoreFront identifies Citrix Gateway-sourced traffic. First, StoreFront identifies Citrix Gateway traffic based on the Gateway URL. The URL users are accessing is passed back to StoreFront from Citrix Gateway via the XCitrixVia HTTP header.  So, a user authenticates at Citrix Gateway, the Gateway inserts the URL hostname into the XCitrixVia HTTP header and passes the information back to StoreFront along with an attempt to SSO using the “AGBasic” authentication method. StoreFront will only accept authentication traffic from URLs it knows about. That means the “NetScaler Gateway URL” field in the StoreFront configuration pictured below is critical and should match the URL users are using.

If you try to authenticate from a Gateway address not listed in StoreFront, users will be prompted for credentials at StoreFront again (Gateway passthrough will fail) and you will see the below warning in the Citrix Delivery Services event log from the Citrix Authentication Service stating that it could not match a Gateway in its list against the request (note the XCitrixVia header contents with the Gateway address used is listed in the event details, also the XCitrixViaVIP header, which we will talk about next):

Read the entire article here, StoreFront and Citrix Gateway GSLB Considerations

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Desktop
News
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1527514924_maxresdefault.jpg

          ServiceDesk Plus Masterclass: Asset management: Discovery and classification

          Join this webinar series to learn about how to make the most of ServiceDesk Plus and ITIL best practices to improve your service desk productivity. To know more, visit https://www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/servicedesk-plus-training.html?utm_source=YT&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=YouTubeSEOdes In this session, you’ll learn how to gain visibility into your asset estate, discover IT assets across your network using various scanning techniques, and maximize […]

          read more
          1526699229_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL at Citrix Synergy’18

          1527565035_maxresdefault.jpg

          Next Generation Security – AWS Technical Deep Dive Video

          1527489056_maxresdefault.jpg

          Secure Mail – What’s New Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video