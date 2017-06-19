Citrix: Stay Ahead of the Citrix Technology Curve with Group Training

A “set and forget” IT strategy can have serious downsides. You may miss out on new capabilities that can simplify administration, increase security and availability, and improve the end-user experience.

That’s why you should consider training on the latest enhancements to Citrix solutions. Learning as a group can optimize and reinforce understanding of these new virtualization and networking technologies.

NetScaler version 12 delivers updates to Unified Gateway, AppExpert, admin partitions and global server load balancing (GSLB).

XenApp and XenDesktop 7.13 offer powerful new features, including:

App Layering, which allows you to install applications and operating system patches once, and use them as part of any image you deploy.

Workspace Environment Management, which uses intelligent resource management and profile management to deliver the best performance and the fastest desktop logon and app response times for every user.

Read the entire article here, Stay Ahead of the Citrix Technology Curve with Group Training

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.