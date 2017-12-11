Citrix: SSON Configuration Checker for Citrix Receiver for Windows

Hey Domain Administrators! Do you know how SSON Configuration Checker has eased domain-pass through configuration? Well, if you don’t then this is the right place.

Maybe domain pass-through authentication is a simple concept, but at times it doesn’t work well, which is mainly due to configuration issues. So, we often end up referring to this support article

Users generally prefer using graphical user interface rather than the command line option. Citrix Receiver for Windows (v4.5 and later) provides a utility tool to help you run tests to ensure that the pass-through authentication is configured correctly. The configuration checker is pretty simple to use and gives straightforward information about the configuration.

Introducing the SSON Configuration Checker!

Let’s see how the configuration checker can help you. The configuration checker utility can be accessed from the Advanced Preferences dialog.

Read the entire article here, SSON Configuration Checker for Citrix Receiver for Windows

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.