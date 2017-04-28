Home Data Center Citrix: Spring Into Service: The Citrix Global Day of Impact

Citrix: Spring Into Service: The Citrix Global Day of Impact

0
Citrix: Spring Into Service: The Citrix Global Day of Impact
0

Corporate social responsibility has long been at the core of Citrix culture. Even before our first Global Day of Impact campaign in 2010, we encouraged and supported volunteer efforts by our team members around the world.

Giving back is part of our who we are year-round, but we’ve made a special push this April in recognition of National Volunteer Month in the U.S. (and our own 28th birthday as a company!) I’ve been thrilled and humbled to see the tremendous response by employees around the world, as they’ve put their hearts into projects and donations to make change happen in the communities where we live and work.

Citrix Global Day of Impact 2017 is still underway, because, you see it’s not really just a day. I see how that could sound deceiving but we have a good reason. Since we’re the company that makes flexible working a reality (anytime, anywhere!), we empower teams to choose what works best for them. We give all employees two extra days off a year to dedicate to the service projects of their choosing. Throughout the month of April, we encourage they take advantage of these days away from the office to partner with their colleagues to participate in organized events to better the communities in which we operate. As of today, we’re well on our way to a goal of 5,000 hours of service for this month alone, and donations have already passed $200,000. We’ve also been hearing inspiring reports from the field—to mention just a few:

Read the entire article here, Spring Into Service: The Citrix Global Day of Impact

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492685430_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017: BI enhancements

          In this video, we discuss the new Analysis Services features in SQL Server 2017. We will cover Power Query connectivity, modeling enhancements such as Detail Rows allowing users to easily see transactional records, and improved support for ragged hierarchies. Download SQL Server 2017: Now on Windows, Linux, and Docker: https://aka.ms/sqlserver17linuxyt This video is from the […]

          read more
          1493306405_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud Foundation Video – Preparing to Image your First Rack

          1493306596_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud Foundation Video – Expanding a Workload Domain

          1493311033_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud Foundation Video – Deleting a Workload Domain

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video