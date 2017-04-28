Citrix: Spring Into Service: The Citrix Global Day of Impact

Corporate social responsibility has long been at the core of Citrix culture. Even before our first Global Day of Impact campaign in 2010, we encouraged and supported volunteer efforts by our team members around the world.

Giving back is part of our who we are year-round, but we’ve made a special push this April in recognition of National Volunteer Month in the U.S. (and our own 28th birthday as a company!) I’ve been thrilled and humbled to see the tremendous response by employees around the world, as they’ve put their hearts into projects and donations to make change happen in the communities where we live and work.

Citrix Global Day of Impact 2017 is still underway, because, you see it’s not really just a day. I see how that could sound deceiving but we have a good reason. Since we’re the company that makes flexible working a reality (anytime, anywhere!), we empower teams to choose what works best for them. We give all employees two extra days off a year to dedicate to the service projects of their choosing. Throughout the month of April, we encourage they take advantage of these days away from the office to partner with their colleagues to participate in organized events to better the communities in which we operate. As of today, we’re well on our way to a goal of 5,000 hours of service for this month alone, and donations have already passed $200,000. We’ve also been hearing inspiring reports from the field—to mention just a few:

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.