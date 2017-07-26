Home Applications Citrix: Speed Dating for App Layering?

Citrix: Speed Dating for App Layering?

Citrix: Speed Dating for App Layering?
Speed Dating for AppLayering … aka, “Two Guys Geeking Out On a Webcam”

Have you ever wanted to dive deeper into Citrix App Layering, but feel you just don’t have more than 10 minutes in your busy day? Maybe you just want to spend a few minutes during your commute listening to AppLayering Guru and Unidesk veteran Ron Oglesby geek out on image reduction and centralized management?

Well then? Run down to your local lottery retailer and buy your ticket because today is your lucky day! Back in January of 2017 at the Citrix Summit conference in Anaheim, California, US of A, Citrix announced the acquisition of Unidesk, ushering in the age of the industry-leading application layering solution.

I will admit: it has taken me far too long to get this topic covered on the award winning TechTalks To Go web series. Hey! I can give myself awards (it’s the only way I will win “Husband of the Year”)!!

Read the entire article here, Speed Dating for App Layering?

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

