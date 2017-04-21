Citrix Solutions Transform the Workplace for Bolton NHS Foundation Trust (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Digital Transformation Gives Clinicians Flexibility to Work Anywhere

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has adopted Citrix technology to reduce costs and improve patient care by delivering critical diagnoses more quickly – as well as allow clinicians and support staff to access data and applications from anywhere. Providing services at about 30 locations in the Bolton, UK area, the trust’s clinicians tend to work around the clock from a variety of locations, including patients’ homes, the hospital and out in the community. As the trust didn’t have a mobility solution, staff were not able to access hospital data when working in community clinics or if working remotely. If specialists were not available on site, critical diagnoses and patient care decisions were often delayed.

To address this need, Bolton NHS Trust adopted Citrix solutions for its digital transformation. Within the hospital, clinicians are now able to retrieve their information where they left off using any thin-client terminal on premises. With access to the same desktop they use in the hospital now on a personal PC, tablet or smartphone, clinicians also improved services in the community with clinics in local healthcare centers. In addition to increased mobility, Citrix has increased productivity as log-on times have been reduced to just two to three seconds. With these changes, Bolton NHS Trust exemplifies how Citrix is meeting the needs of the future of work by delivering the industry’s most comprehensive and integrated solutions.

Quotes

Brett Walmsley, Chief Technology Officer, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

“We wanted to give staff a consistent user experience wherever they were: in the hospital, in community clinics or providing care in patient’s homes. This is not just about technology as an enabler. It’s not just about putting in faster machines. The Citrix virtual desktop has changed the way clinicians work.”

Dr. Simon Irving, Consultant Acute Physician, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

“The new virtual desktop has made life so much easier as a consultant working in acute medicine. All applications run much, much quicker and I can quickly log in to the terminal closest to the patient I am treating. Then there’s the teaching aspect. I can work on a presentation in my office, walk to the seminar room, tap to login and there’s my presentation, ready to go. No messing with pen drives, email or anything else.”

“Another obvious gain is from a data security point of view. People used to leave their sessions ‘open’ as logging in and out took too long to be efficient in an acute medical environment. Now, the ease of logging in and out of personal desktops discourages staff from leaving their sessions active. All in all, the new desktops have made life simpler and more efficient in the wards.”

Related Links

Follow Citrix

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrixprovides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premises and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2016 of $3.42 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.