Home Citrix Solutions Help SCL Health Move to Value-based Healthcare (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Solutions Help SCL Health Move to Value-based Healthcare (NASDAQ:CTXS)

0
Citrix Solutions Help SCL Health Move to Value-based Healthcare (NASDAQ:CTXS)
0

2017 Citrix Innovation Award Showcases Customer Achieving the Extraordinary

SCL Health, a faith-based nonprofit healthcare organization, is undergoing a huge transformation as they move to a value-based healthcare model, which means doctors and clinicians can focus more on the quality of care they deliver, not just the number of patients for whom they provide throughout the day. To make this reality possible, SCL Health needed technology that maximized efficiency so doctors and nurses could spend more time with their patients. SCL Health turned to Citrix to find the technology that would help transform patient care.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524006141/en/

SCL Health, a faith-based nonprofit healthcare organization, wins the 2017 Citrix Innovation Award for its use of Citrix technology to improve patient care.(Photo: Business Wire)

By moving to a digital workspace based on CitrixWorkspace Suite™, the IT team at SCL Health has given clinicians the freedom to move from room to room in the hospital without having to log in multiple times, or even quickly respond to a patient need from home without having to drive to an office or clinic. At the same time, the organization has allowed employees to choose their own devices and has removed thousands of devices from inventory throughout its 13 hospitals across three U.S.states, while still maintaining the security controls required by government-mandated security regulations such as HIPAA. The organization began its evolution several years ago with the opening of a new hospital based on Citrixtechnology, which ultimately saved the company $300,000 for that hospital. SCL Health has now achieved similar success across all of its hospitals with Citrix solutions, and is transforming the way people experience healthcare.

SCL Health, one of three global finalists for the Citrix Innovation Award, was voted this year’s winner at Citrix Synergy™ 2017. This award recognizes visionary customers who use Citrix technology to help their organizations thrive, lead change in their industries, and create new business opportunities.

Quotes

Scott Alderman, Vice President, IT Operations, SCL Health
“With Citrix solutions, we’ve been able to give our clinicians the freedom to work anywhere, which in turn means they are more efficient with their time. This increased efficiency translates into more time available to spend with patients providing the care they value most. And from an IT perspective, Citrixallows us to address the vision of our business leaders to deliver value-based healthcare while maintaining security and streamlining the budget. IT is no longer perceived as a roadblock, but rather as an enabler of the organization’s success.”

Tim Minahan, Chief Marketing Officer, Citrix
“Congratulations to SCL Health for winning this year’s Citrix Innovation Award for excellence in transforming its business in the evolving healthcare industry. By empowering doctors and other health professionals to securely access the data and apps they need to be productive anywhere from any device, SCL Health has dramatically simplified IT. We’re inspired by SCL Health’s commitment to leverage technology to help improve patient care.”

Follow Citrix

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and simplifies IT’s ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments. With 2016 annual revenue of $3.42 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. To learn more, visit www.citrix.com.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        XenTegra Application Services Citrix AppDNA 7.9 webinar from July 2016. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495899395_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Running reliable scalable Cloud-native Apps with Kubernetes

          With orchestration and containers taking over modern- App Management we look at the role of Kubernetes (now generally available) for managing reliable and scalable Cloud-native Apps using Linux and Windows containers. Brendan Burns, the co-creator of Kubernetes, who leads the team for Azure Container Service at Microsoft, will guide us as we look at the […]

          read more
          1495901351_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: Adaptive bit rate optimization

          1495900304_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e2 / Mary Jo Foley – Part 2

          1495902503_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix VP Calvin Hsu on how to close the productivity gap at #CitrixSynergy 2017 Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video