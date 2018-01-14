Citrix: So Much Buzz Around HDX 3D Pro!

A decade since Citrix and NVIDIA pioneered the virtualization of 3D graphics apps for CAD and AEC, there is so much happening in this space that it is hard to keep up with all of the news.

It is extremely satisfying to see widespread customer recognition that virtualization is the best way to deliver applications like Dassault CATIA and SolidWorks, Autodesk Inventor and Revit, Siemens Teamcenter and NX, PTC Creo, SAP 3D Visual Enterprise, Bentley MicroStation, Schlumberger Petrel, ESRI ArcGIS Pro and so many more. Intellectual property is kept safe, designers can work from anywhere on any device, and computing resources are more efficiently utilized to reduce costs and speed up time-to-market. Continued technological advances from Citrix and our partners have opened up new use cases and spurred increased adoption. So, let’s take a quick look at some recent developments in the world of 3D professional graphics virtualization.

One major trend is the move to the Cloud. Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS and others now offer graphics hardware acceleration for 3D workloads, and HDX 3D Pro supports them all. A great example is the Autodesk BIM Cloud Workspace, highlighted at the Autodesk University conference. Stay tuned for a blog post from our HDX Graphics PM, Roberto Moreno, on all of the exciting developments that are happening around Cloud-delivered 3D graphics applications (Windows and Linux) and the many options now available.

