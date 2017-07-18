Citrix: SMBs: A massive, cloud-shaped opportunity for CSPs

Most people don’t realize it, but more than 99% of all businesses in the US are small- to medium-sized. It’s easy to underestimate this segment. Conventional business wisdom says that big businesses eat small businesses for lunch.

Well, cloud is proving conventional business wisdom wrong.

Armed with the right tech, there’s nothing these growing businesses can’t do. No enterprise is too big to beat. No team is too big to manage. And no opportunity is too big to seize. It’s why we’re so excited to launch our latest campaign. We believe the cloud is a massive opportunity for SMBs. And there’s never been a better time to help them seize it. This is a massive, valuable, often-overlooked segment. And they’re ready for the journey to the cloud.

That’s where you come in.

Selling solutions to SMBs is different. We’ve rolled up our sleeves and made our solutions more SMB-friendly, making them easier to buy, deploy, manage and scale. But that isn’t enough.

For an SMB to get their journey to the cloud right, they need the right partner. One that can help them plan their journey, navigate potential risks and hit the ground running. They need a partner like you. That’s why, in addition to making our solutions more SMB-friendly, we’ve also optimized them to be sold, delivered and supported by CSPs like you. This way, not only is it easier for these SMBs to use the cloud, it’s a lot easier and a lot less risky to get there too.

Read the entire article here, SMBs: A massive, cloud-shaped opportunity for CSPs

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.