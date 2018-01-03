Citrix Smart Tools Demo Video

Citrix Smart Tools are designed to be easily consumable services to help Citrix Administrators deliver secure, highly performing digital workspaces, on-premises or in the cloud. This demo focuses on two tools. Smart Check: Helps your XenApp and XenDesktop sites run smoothly by discovering and solving issues before they impact end users. Smart Scale: Helps ensure underlying infrastructure is optimized to support user load. Watch the demo and visit

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix