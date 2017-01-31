Home Citrix Smart Check – the latest addition to the Smart Tools portfolio. Make sure to take it for a test-ride

Citrix Smart Check – the latest addition to the Smart Tools portfolio. Make sure to take it for a test-ride

A few months ago Citrix renamed their Lifecycle Management Services to Smart Tools. Take a look at this post from fellow CTP Andrew Wood, it explains in-detail what Citrix Lifecycle Management Services is all about, including the name change. Smart Tools consists out of four distinct services each fulfilling their own purpose, for this post I would like to focus on the Smart Check service.

In the past I have written numerous times about Citrix Insight Services, or TaaS before that, which stands for Tool as a Service (don’t be confused, Insight Services was just another name change from TaaS). Smart Check builds upon these services and offers (at least) the same type of pro-active checks (equal to Insight Services) keeping your XenApp and/or XenDesktop Sites healthy at all times. However, it is important to note that Smart Check is a completely new service on its own, part of the Smart Tools portfolio (formerly known as Citrix Lifecycle Management Services), which are a 100% Citrix cloud based, though it can be applied on-premises as well.

FMA fact: We went from Tools as a Services (TaaS), to Citrix Insight Services, to Smart Check as part of the Citrix Smart Tools portfolio, which is the new name for Lifecycle Management Services. And whilst this will probably add to the confusion, not that long ago Smart Check was actually named Smart Update.

          Share this video