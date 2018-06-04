Citrix Smart Check: Just What the Doctor Ordered!

Using Smart Check to proactively monitor the health of your XenApp and XenDesktop on-premises sites

Like many people, you probably go to the doctor for a regular physical each year. You do this because you care about your personal health and are interested in receiving good news from the doctor that all is well. Your doctor will take some key vitals, like your temperature, weight, blood pressure, blood oxygen level, and a blood sample for a basic blood test. If your vitals are in range, you leave with some confidence your health is good. If your vitals look off, your doctor will provide guidance on what needs to be done to get your health back on track, such as altering your diet, exercising more, prescribing some medicine, or maybe running some more advanced or targeted tests.

Using Citrix Smart Check is like getting a “physical” for your XenApp and XenDesktop on-prem sites

Smart Check takes the key vitals of your core components, like your Controllers, VDAs, StoreFront servers, Provisioning Servers, and License Server. After capturing these vitals, the results are analyzed for anomalies. If something out of the ordinary is discovered, Smart Check provides guidance and next steps. What is even better is that you barely have to lift a finger because Citrix automates and operates it all through Citrix Cloud.

