Citrix: Simplifying the User Experience through Citrix Receiver for Chrome & HTML5 v2.6!

Amid the hustle and bustle of the final preparations for Christmas, Citrix has an early gift for you.

The Citrix Receiver team has been working closely with our customers to deliver a secure, flexible, and reliable experience with Citrix Receiver for Chrome and HTML5. Taking note of the feedback we got from you, we are happy to announce that we have released the latest upgrade of Citrix Receiver for Chrome and HTML5 2.6. We are adding more value rapidly while continuing to simplify the user experience.

Let’s take a look inside Citrix Santa’s pack to see what’s in store!

Full screen mode in Public session:

We now support Citrix Receiver for Chrome in full-screen mode for published desktop and applications inside a public session. You need to push a full-screen policy via Google Chrome management to mandate the session open in full screen mode by default. If you do not apply policy for full-screen mode, the desktop session will open in windowed mode but you can change it to full-screen after logging inside the session.

Read the entire article here, Simplifying the User Experience through Citrix Receiver for Chrome & HTML5 v2.6!

