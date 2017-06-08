Citrix: Simplify Windows 10 Migration and Management

Migrating to Windows 10 is a hot topic. Thank you to all that attended the May 17 webinar, Simplify Windows 10 Migration and Management, and for the insightful questions you raised.

Due to the great participation we had during the live webinar, we received more questions than we were able to answer during the allotted time. So, I am going to address some of those questions here. If you missed the live webinar, you can watch it on-demand. And please feel free to ask any new questions using the comments below.

Q: We are looking to deploy Windows 10 S devices. How can Citrix help?

Windows 10 S is a locked down OS that runs the applications delivered from Windows Store only. Citrix Workspace can help you deliver many existing Win 32 apps, which are not in the store to the Windows 10 S devices. This way, you can enjoy the simplicity, security and cost-effectiveness of the Windows 10 S devices and still deliver business critical apps to those devices.

Q: What are the Citrix Cloud XenDesktop Essentials Service licensing requirements for hosting on Azure?

Citrix XenDesktop Essentials Service accelerates Windows 10 Enterprise migration for customers who prefer Microsoft Azure cloud solutions. XenDesktop Essentials is available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace at $12 per user per month, with a 25 user minimum.

Read the entire article here, Simplify Windows 10 Migration and Management

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.