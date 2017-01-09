Home Cloud Computing Citrix Silverton Projects Take Flight

Citrix Silverton Projects Take Flight

Citrix Silverton Projects Take Flight
As many of us are skittering about, closing down 2016 and preparing for the Holidays, the first team of (Elven?) geeks has kicked off a wave of collaborative projects that should bring good tidings and cheer to our community. It’s an amazing group with a diverse set of talents, and I’m both excited and honored to get a chance to work with them all. None of these community members are new to Citrix (as you might expect) and they all share in their desire to give back to our community:

Before I get too far into the actual projects and our execution plan, I need to give a quick shout out to Cisco. Unless you were on a blessedly disconnected sabbatical (or were living under a digital rock), you probably caught that earlier this year Cisco released a family of Hyper Converged Infrastructure appliances (HCI) called HyperFlex. It’s some pretty bad a$$ed gear, and we’re fortunate to get plenty of hands-on time with it in the Silverton lab! HyperFlex is based on Cisco’s UCS C-series servers, and leverages their UCS Fabric Interconnects for network connectivity and management. We’ll be sharing our hands-on experiences with the joint solution through a variety of projects in the Silverton Hybrid Cloud Lab, but if you’d like to learn more about Citrix on HyperFlex in the interim, check out http://www.accelerateyourworkforce.com/.

