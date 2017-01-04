Citrix ShareFile Workflows Video
Improve productivity with Citrix ShareFile Workflows. Eliminate manual processes and increase efficiency by automating business and document workflows. Tailor workflows to the unique requirements of your organization while keeping your files available and secure.
Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/sharefile/
White Papers
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper
VMware vSphere® 6.5 is the next-generation infrastructure for next-generation applications. It provides a powerful, flexible, and secure foundation for business agility that accelerates the digital transformation to cloud computing and promotes success in the digital economy. vSphere 6.5 supports both existing and next-generation apps through its 1) simplified customer experience for automation and management at […]
Share this:
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper