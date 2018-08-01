Citrix ShareFile On-prem and Netscaler: A Comprehensive Configuration Guide & Deep Dive

The cloud makes it possible for us to have effortless access to our data from any device. Users have adapted quickly to this concept and expect to have the same experience when accessing company-managed data. However, certain industries still need to follow strict compliance and security regulations, which require data to be stored locally.

Sharefile‘s support for on-premises storage zone controllers fits perfectly into Citrix’s Hybrid Cloud strategy: it provides a unified experience for end users and flexibility for administrators. To make this happen, we need a strong and secure bridge between the on premise and cloud environment; a task that’s just right for Citrix Netscaler.

To help you set up Netscaler for Sharefile with on-premises storage zone controllers, an easy-to-use wizard is included in the GUI. This article will guide you through the manual configuration of Netscaler, explaining each step in detail. My goal is to provide more insight into how Netscaler handles secure access to your local files. A good understanding of all traffic flows and components can be helpful when there is a need to troubleshoot and detailed documentation may be required for security audits. As a bonus, those who have little experience with Netscaler will get to know some of its more advanced capabilities and may discover opportunities to leverage these features for other kind of deployments.

