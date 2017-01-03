Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility
In the following Citrix Ready On-Demand webinar you will learn about the new features and storage flexibility found in the latest version of Citrix ShareFile.
via the fine folks at Citrix Ready.
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
