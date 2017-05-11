Citrix ShareFile Helps Deliver the Workspace of the Future…Today

Citrix Synergy 2017 is just around the corner! In addition to a live keynote from Citrix CEO Kirill Tatarinov and Innovation Talks from Malcolm Gladwell and Colin Powell, Synergy offers insights, intensive training and professional networking you won’t find anywhere else. And ShareFile is bringing a value-packed agenda to show users how to increase user productivity, streamline collaboration and modernize your IT infrastructure, all while maintaining best-in-class security and compliance features that leverage your existing investments in other Citrix Technologies. .

From Office 365 to FedRAMP, from the Cloud to desktop tools, and from custom workflows to flexible storage options you can use today, ShareFile has a lot to offer attendees at Synergy. Here is a summary of what ShareFile will offer at Synergy:

Stop endless email chains and save storage space by reducing the number of messages with bulky attachments. Plus learn how to collaborate on documents and gather feedback, approvals and electronic signatures. This session will cover the Document Workflows feature set and implementation and how to leverage Office 365 and Gmail to collaborate on documents.

