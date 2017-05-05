Citrix ShareFile Government Listed as In-Process System by FedRAMP

Citrix is pleased to share that FedRAMP listed ShareFile Government as a FedRAMP In-Process SaaS Solution, meaning ShareFile is actively working with a U.S. Government Agency to achieve FedRAMP Authorization. ShareFile worked with sponsorship from its existing customer, the Department of State and a third party assessment organization (3PAO) to reach this step in the accreditation process.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The FedRAMP certification assessment process includes an in-depth examination of a solution’s data security and data governance capabilities, as well as the security practices of the technology companies providing the cloud services.

Citrix ShareFile Government enables federal agencies to leverage the operational efficiency and cost benefits of the cloud while ensuring the robust security controls required to comply with increasingly stringent public sector regulations. FedRAMP Moderate allows for Public or non-mission critical information to be stored in on-premises data centers, public or private clouds, or a hybrid architecture. Federal employees and government contractors can connect to data everywhere, accessing and sharing files from any approved source, on any sanctioned device, from any location. ShareFile delivers the seamless consumer-like experience today’s mobile workers demand without compromising data security. With ShareFile, customers can rest assured that data can be securely accessed on any device, in any location and over any network or cloud.

