Citrix ShareFile Connectors – Video
Get simple, secure sharing anytime, anywhere, on any device, inside and outside organizational boundaries. ShareFile Connectors allow users to securely access and share files from third-party services including One Drive, Office 365, SharePoint, Documentum, Google Drive, Box, and Dropbox. Employees can also connect an account as a mapped drive on the Windows file system, without performing a full sync of account content.
Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/sharefile/
White Papers
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
When it comes to the protection of relational database management systems (RDBMS) such as Microsoft SQL and Oracle, the best way to protect their data and integrity is by using advanced data protection solutions that are capable of performing application-aware data backup operations to guarantee transactional consistency. Organizations of all sizes rely on some the […]
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper