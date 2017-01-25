Citrix: Share Files Securely from any Data Source with ShareFile

“Give us all your data and you can then enjoy the benefits of SaaS Enterprise file sync and sharing.”

This has been and remains the mantra of most EFSS vendors in the market. Doesn’t have to be true when you use ShareFile. With ShareFile you can choose to keep your data within the content repository of choice, not worry about migration and yet enjoy the advantages of secure file sharing. No pain, so much gain!

ShareFile believes in the fragmented world of data and the arduousness of having one single data repository as the single source of truth. Keeping this reality in mind, ShareFile came up with its Connectors technology a few years ago that provides a single pane of glass to multiple data sources. In a way it is a window to the world of disparate data. Whether it is the legacy content management systems like SharePoint, Documentum or even the traditional Windows Network Shares, ShareFile has made access to those data sources possible across any device. Later, the connectors universe expanded to include data sources in the cloud such as OneDrive, Box, DropBox, Google Drive, etc.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.