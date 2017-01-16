Citrix: Set Your Sights on Citrix Certification for XenApp/XenDesktop!

Becoming Citrix certified is a proven way to boost your earnings, strengthen your resume and enhance your professional reputation.

Did you know that a Citrix Certified Expert in Virtualization (CCE-V) can command (on average)?

Now, there’s a new course from Citrix Education that will help prepare you for our upcoming Citrix Certified Associate (CCA-V) certification exam while ensuring you have the tools and skills you need to manage a XenApp or XenDesktop 7.6 LTSR (Long Term Service Release) environment. Our new CXD-210: Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop Administration 7.6 LTSR course will:

Show you how to install, configure and manage your XenApp and XenDesktop LTSR environment for high availability and strong security.

Teach you critical skills for smooth implementation, effective configuration and efficient management.

First step toward certification

The market rewards IT professionals who are Citrix certified in virtualization. People who can demonstrate the latest skills in XenApp and XenDesktop administration are in high demand because these solutions address top IT challenges, such as:

