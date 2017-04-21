Do you actively use Citrix Session Recording or SmartAuditor? Do you know someone who does? If yes, Citrix would love to hear from you!

Share Your Feedback

We want to hear how you are using recording tools for XenApp or XenDesktop. We’d like to understand what business problems led you to use a recording tool, your most frequent tasks, and your biggest pain points using the recording tool.

Please take this 15-min. survey and share your experience with us: https://citrix.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bEHFsiQzJwn2Bo1

Read the entire article here, Citrix Session Recording & SmartAuditor Survey

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.