Home Citrix Session Recording & SmartAuditor Survey

Citrix Session Recording & SmartAuditor Survey

0
Citrix Session Recording & SmartAuditor Survey
0

Do you actively use Citrix Session Recording or SmartAuditor? Do you know someone who does? If yes, Citrix would love to hear from you!
Share Your Feedback

We want to hear how you are using recording tools for XenApp or XenDesktop. We’d like to understand what business problems led you to use a recording tool, your most frequent tasks, and your biggest pain points using the recording tool.

Please take this 15-min. survey and share your experience with us:   https://citrix.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bEHFsiQzJwn2Bo1

 

Read the entire article here, Citrix Session Recording & SmartAuditor Survey

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        In this video you can learn how to manage SQL Server permissions across multiple SQL Server instances and enforce the latest SQL Server security and SQL Server configuration management best practices. SQLDocKit is a server management tool developed by Acceleratio Ltd. Equipped with SQLDocKit, administrators can auto-discover SQL Server instances and document the entire SQL […]

        read more
        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492717985_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix and Microsoft – A Tale of Two Clouds

          It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…As organizations of all sizes and professions embark on their cloud journey they may face many concerns on which cloud and what workloads to move to the cloud. This session will address that journey and how Citrix and Microsoft are poised to meet organizations […]

          read more
          1491493198_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Catching advanced attacks and insider threats with Microsoft ATA

          1492717876_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Azure Stack – An Introduction Video from Veeam

          1492717863_maxresdefault.jpg

          Installing iOS apps silently on devices with ManageEngine MDM

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!