Citrix Session Recording Helps Secure Delivery of Apps, Desktops & Data!
0
What does Citrix Session Recording do?

Session Recording is a key component in Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop Platinum Edition that enables IT admins to record active virtual apps and desktop sessions, based on user, application or server and then save the recording file for future reference when needed.

For those legacy XenApp 6.5 admins, Session Recording is based on SmartAuditor technology, but Session Recording is exclusively designed for the XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x FlexCast Management Architecture compared to the Independent Management Architecture (IMA) in XenApp 6.5 and earlier. Please note that we are not only bringing SmartAuditor back, we also added new features and improvement in the new architecture.

Why would user sessions need be recorded?

Read the entire article here, Citrix Session Recording Helps Secure Delivery of Apps, Desktops & Data!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

 

Applications
Desktop
Management
Citrix
Citrix
