Citrix Service Provider Keynote and Award Winners – Summit 2017

Summit 2017 was an exciting event for Citrix Service Providers!

Without a doubt, this was one of the best Summits for our Service Provider community. The attendance this year was excellent and we thoroughly enjoyed connecting with our partners. We were thrilled to see how engaged and active our partners were. Thank you to all who attended our Service Provider welcome happy hour, break-out sessions, and CSP keynote.

At our Citrix Service Provider keynote, Vikram Ghosh, our new Managing Director, provided a recap of 2016 and how the year was focused on building momentum and shared our 2017 priorities to accelerate growth.

This keynote included an overview of our 2017 commitment to you, which encompasses key areas of the business: the CSP program will continue to count toward medallion tiers, there will be additional partner marketing programs to help you acquire users, enhanced business and technical enablement tools and our renewed commitment to release new products for CSPs. These are powerful commitments made to help support our growth, together.

At the keynote, we were joined by Jesse Lipson, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Services, who provided a valuable market update an in-depth view of the upcoming product offerings for our Service Provider community.

