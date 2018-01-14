Citrix: Selling to a Security Executive

There is no doubt that for any customer you speak with today, security is top of mind. I know; I live it every day as the newly named CSIO (lots of fancy letters that stand for Chief Security Information Officer). Citrix made the decision to combine the CIO and CSO roles because, today, security threats demand that technologists think about security first.

With this shift in customer need comes a need for deeper understanding and empathy for the security-minded leader. As a sales professional, you might be asking yourself things like, “How do I approach this customer? How do they think make technology decisions? How do they think about budgets? What words are important for them to hear and what should you never say to me?”

At Citrix Summit 2018, we’ll have answers to these questions (and more!) in SELL313: How to get a meeting with a security executive—and what not to say.

