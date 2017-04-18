Citrix Seeks Technical Support Talent for Its Expansion Drive in Ireland

Citrix is significantly expanding its office in Dublin, Ireland, and has announced the creation of 150 new jobs including many Technical Support roles. The project is supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation through IDA Ireland, and is hoping to attract technical talent and expertise from Ireland and further afield, including other EMEA regions.

The expansion will support Citrix’s transition to a Cloud-based model, meaning that new roles within the Cloud Adoption, Consulting and Managed Services teams are also being created.

Dublin is a vibrant technical hub for many global IT companies, being home to multinational tech companies such as Google and Facebook, alongside much innovation within the start-up space. Ireland has one of the youngest and best educated populations in Europe, which is complemented by a growing influx of international talent. The capital city additionally offers a unique gateway into other major markets.

