Citrix Security TechTalk Video: Managing Identity and Access

In this TechTalk, discover how you can gain the controls needed to ensure the right levels of authentication and authorization. This session will introduce the basics for those new in the identity management realm and then will move to more advanced, technical concepts.

You will learn about customer challenges when it comes to identity management, an introduction to Identity Federation, Federated Authentication Service and use cases it helps address, identity and access management with NetScaler Unified Gateway and Citrix Workspace – A look into the future.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix