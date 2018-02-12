Citrix: Security for Your Application Delivery

Data security is foundational to any organization that wants to protect its intellectual property. To combat ever-evolving security threats, the enterprise must continually evolve the security paradigm based on new systems, architectures, and models.

In traditional data centers, applications were hosted on-premises, where the security perimeter was well-defined and contained. The evolution of SaaS and cloud based applications, however, in addition to local and cloud data center delivery, requires a new approach. This new approach needs to change dynamically based on the user, device, applications, and location. This new world requires a secure digital perimeter.

Security Risks in a Hybrid Cloud environment

Accessing SaaS and cloud services requires strong user authentication and authorization policies, so systems can correctly identify and disseminate the information coming from and going to end users. Normally, this would not be a problem if the organization had applications deployed on-premises. However, that is not the case in most companies whose applications live in a hybrid cloud environment. IT needs to ensure access to these applications and that data is protected adequately. Having an inconsistent set of security policies not only results in inconvenience, but is also a security risk. Unauthorized access to confidential data can not only result in huge losses to the company, but it can also affect a company’s brand value. Take, for example, Target and, more recently, Equifax; their brands were deeply damaged by their respective security breaches and, in fact, many of their executives were fired as a result.

IDC recently surveyed 900 IT professionals to specifically address the issues of operating in a cloud-first environment. As expected, security of the infrastructure was the biggest ask for capabilities in a cloud environment.

