Citrix Security Design Decisions – Part II
Welcome back to my blog series on Security Design Decisions. The intent of this blog post is to explore the need for a solid security framework, since more and more companies are now investing in security automation to fill in the gap.
When designing new implementations, Citrix Consulting uses a layered approach: User Layer, Access Layer, Resource Layer, Control Layer, and Hardware Layer. There are important security decisions associated with each of these layers, and I’m going to walk you through each approach in this blog series. If you missed my first blog post on User Layer, you can check it out here.
In this post, I’ll discuss the intricacies of the Access layer. The access layer is like a great wall that stands between the users and the resources. This is the first line of defense and it cannot be weak, because your security is only as strong as your weakest link. Like the User Layer, we must plan who can access and answer who, what, where, when, why, and how:
Read the entire article here, Security Design Decisions — Part II
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper