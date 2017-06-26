Citrix: Securing High-value Apps in Financial Services IT

This blog discusses how IT in banks and financial services organizations are leveraging their Citrix investment to secure high-value apps and data, in particular SWIFT systems. It is an overview of my Synergy breakout session that outlines these principles and best practices: SYN124: Securing high-value applications in bank IT infrastructure.

Security is the forethought of everything we build at Citrix, because it’s such an important element for our customers to succeed in their business.

According to a recent survey by Ponemon Institute commissioned by Citrix, 83 percent of respondents, including a large portion representing the financial services industry, indicate that their technology is outdated or inadequate, and 74 percent say a new IT security architecture is needed to improve security. With the confluence of number and type of devices, apps, data, networks and clouds, finance IT environments are becoming increasingly complex, creating a larger, more fragmented and more porous perimeter to secure. As technologies evolve, so does the threat landscape, and attackers become more sophisticated. Over the summer of 2016, hackers used malware to bypass three international banks’ security systems to gain access to the SWIFT messaging network. They initiated unauthorized money transfers from one bank to another, presumably to withdraw the money undetected. When you consider the myriad of ways financial institutions can be attacked — malware, ransomware, Trojan horse, key logger, denial of service attacks, phishing attempts, etc. — it is no wonder that IT departments in financial services companies are on edge.

Read the entire article here, Securing High-value Apps in Financial Services IT

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.