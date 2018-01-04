Would you like to use Secure Mail on a bigger display, but don’t want to carry two devices with you? Don’t worry — you can use Samsung DeX with a Samsung S8 or S8+ enabling aesthetically designed Secure Mail to work on a bigger display from 10.7.20 release. The result? Your phone now becomes your primary work device.

Samsung DeX gives you what you want from a desktop experience: acces to a big screen, a full-size keyboard and a mouse. Just plug your smart phone into the DeX station to use the apps, review documents and also check notifications on a desktop interface. The DeX station is an accessory that can harness the power of Samsung S8 and S8+ to offer a desktop-optimized version of Android. It comes with a couple of USB ports, a LAN port, USB Type-C for charging and an HDMI connection. Slide the top lid back and a USB Type-C connector on which you can set your smartphone will be revealed. Once you have hooked the device up to a monitor, mouse, and a keyboard, it becomes an Android PC. The UI offers multi-window support, a PC-like dock, optimized shortcuts and access to every app/file/function within your smartphone.

App Selection and Optimization

Pop your phone into the dock and it enters DeX mode, a desktop interface complete with the icons on your home screen, a task bar and a status bar. You can put your favorite apps on the home screen and control the settings through the status bar. You can even open and proliferate windows.

Read the entire article here, Citrix SecureMail using Samsung Dex!

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.