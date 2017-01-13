Citrix: Secure Browsing with Citrix & Bitdefender

The internet: friend or foe?

In my career as a field consultant, I’ve worked in a lot of different environments with a lot of different customers, from a very small hospital in Qatar with just a few employees to Russia and one of the largest companies in the world. I’ve always been a regional consultant, never anchored to a single country, always on the road, with a different country and culture seemingly every week.

There was, however, one constant that carried through all of these different companies and environments and projects: the web browser was always one of the most critical components of every deployment. In the old days, most requirements were actually pretty simple: Internet Explorer only and one version (often with a specific plugin) that was being used for a couple of years. Yet even then, providing a consistent and secure browsing experience was very challenging. And? Not surprisingly, the browser was — and still is — the most common published application in XenApp.

Today, the situation is very different. A combination of different operating systems (including mobile ones), many new browsers and their plugins and extensions results in an almost infinite number of possibilities for deployments. At the same time, attacks are becoming more sophisticated and more commonplace, which is not surprising, as 89% of breaches had a financial or espionage motive. And browsers are right in the center of this new security mayhem; 90% of fully undetected malware was delivered via web browsing. For attackers, this is a truly wonderful combination: having a target that is hard to secure, exists in every customer environment and can be used as a threat gateway.

Secure browsing with Citrix and Bitdefender

