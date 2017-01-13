Citrix: Secure Browsing with Citrix & Bitdefender
The internet: friend or foe?
In my career as a field consultant, I’ve worked in a lot of different environments with a lot of different customers, from a very small hospital in Qatar with just a few employees to Russia and one of the largest companies in the world. I’ve always been a regional consultant, never anchored to a single country, always on the road, with a different country and culture seemingly every week.
There was, however, one constant that carried through all of these different companies and environments and projects: the web browser was always one of the most critical components of every deployment. In the old days, most requirements were actually pretty simple: Internet Explorer only and one version (often with a specific plugin) that was being used for a couple of years. Yet even then, providing a consistent and secure browsing experience was very challenging. And? Not surprisingly, the browser was — and still is — the most common published application in XenApp.
Today, the situation is very different. A combination of different operating systems (including mobile ones), many new browsers and their plugins and extensions results in an almost infinite number of possibilities for deployments. At the same time, attacks are becoming more sophisticated and more commonplace, which is not surprising, as 89% of breaches had a financial or espionage motive. And browsers are right in the center of this new security mayhem; 90% of fully undetected malware was delivered via web browsing. For attackers, this is a truly wonderful combination: having a target that is hard to secure, exists in every customer environment and can be used as a threat gateway.
Secure browsing with Citrix and Bitdefender
Read the entire article here, Secure Browsing with Citrix & Bitdefender
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper