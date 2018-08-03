Citrix SD-WAN with Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN Improves Workspace Experience and Productivity

Today, Microsoft is announcing the new Azure Virtual WAN service. Citrix is proud to partner with Microsoft to provide Citrix SD-WAN solution as the on-ramp to Azure. The joint solution is designed for the WAN edge of Azure to help enhance user experience, deliver consistent productivity and automate the branch-office network deployments.

Citrix SD-WAN provides a comprehensive application-aware access solution from each enterprise branch to the Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN Service. Citrix SD-WAN improves performance, reduces branch and remote connectivity costs, and enhances security at the app and network level by combining packet-level, real-time path selection, WAN optimization, firewall, routing, and application analytics all in one solution.

Microsoft and Citrix have achieved yet another milestone in delivering joint solutions for digital workspace and application networking. These joint solutions give customers a much richer experience, granular levels of security at an app level and more choice and flexibility as they move ahead in their cloud journey.

