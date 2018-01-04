Citrix SD-WAN Center Monitoring

How to control SD-WAN Center Monitoring Statistics timeline

If you want to take a look to various different or individual timeframes in Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN Center Monitoring Statistics, you can specify it in the following ways.

1. Preconfigured views

When you open the Monitoring / Statistics tab, you will get shown the data you have chosen from the left menu in weekly (last 7 days) view by default.

The Time value field on the left shows the date and time of the last data point of the graph.

More preconfigured values for the graph time line are Month (last 30 days), Day (last 24 hours) and Hour (last 60 minutes).

2. Specific view on two-hour time frame

If you want to view to a specific short time frame, just edit the time field on the left. (e.g. if you have seen in the day graph, that there was a heavy peak around 4 p.m. on the previous day). Click into the time field on the left, fill in the desired start data point for the two hour graph.

