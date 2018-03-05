Citrix: SD-WAN-as-a-Service: Delivering More Value to Our Service Provider Partners

Enterprises are transforming the way they consume applications. They are accessing SaaS, moving internal apps to public clouds, taking advantage of virtualized apps /desktops in the cloud, and consuming prodigious amounts of real-time voice and multimedia to run their businesses. The NetScaler SD-WAN solution forms the backbone of the new enterprise network, ensuring an always-on, high-quality experience and a simpler, more agile branch network, fueling phenomenal demand for NetScaler SD-WAN. As SD-WAN becomes mainstream, enterprises may want to leverage the expertise of a service provider to help them transition to a software-defined WAN.

Citrix is expanding our SD-WAN offering for service providers to provide delivery of SD-WAN as a service at high-scale by network and managed service providers.

Over 400,000 enterprises around the world are delivering a secure digital workspace using Citrix technology, and many have taken advantage of managed SD-WAN services via the program we announced last fall for Citrix Service Providers. Through this program, our partners have been able to offer their customers the option of a managed SD-WAN solution using the NetScaler SD-WAN offering. This enabled select Citrix partners to provide best of breed SD-WAN functionality for real-time and interactive applications with the additional benefit of a solution tailored for virtualized apps and desktops.

Read the entire article here, SD-WAN-as-a-Service: Delivering More Value to Our Service Provider Partners

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.