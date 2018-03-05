Home Applications Citrix: SD-WAN-as-a-Service: Delivering More Value to Our Service Provider Partners

Citrix: SD-WAN-as-a-Service: Delivering More Value to Our Service Provider Partners

0
Citrix: SD-WAN-as-a-Service: Delivering More Value to Our Service Provider Partners
0

Enterprises are transforming the way they consume applications. They are accessing SaaS, moving internal apps to public clouds, taking advantage of virtualized apps /desktops in the cloud, and consuming prodigious amounts of real-time voice and multimedia to run their businesses. The NetScaler SD-WAN solution forms the backbone of the new enterprise network, ensuring an always-on, high-quality experience and a simpler, more agile branch network, fueling phenomenal demand for NetScaler SD-WAN. As SD-WAN becomes mainstream, enterprises may want to leverage the expertise of a service provider to help them transition to a software-defined WAN.

Citrix is expanding our SD-WAN offering for service providers to provide delivery of SD-WAN as a service at high-scale by network and managed service providers.

Over 400,000 enterprises around the world are delivering a secure digital workspace using Citrix technology, and many have taken advantage of managed SD-WAN services via the program we announced last fall for Citrix Service Providers. Through this program, our partners have been able to offer their customers the option of a managed SD-WAN solution using the NetScaler SD-WAN offering. This enabled select Citrix partners to provide best of breed SD-WAN functionality for real-time and interactive applications with the additional benefit of a solution tailored for virtualized apps and desktops.

Read the entire article here, SD-WAN-as-a-Service: Delivering More Value to Our Service Provider Partners

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Monitoring
Networking
News
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” -Confucius I’m thrilled and proud to introduce you to the first version of the ‘IGEL Software Platform: Step-by-Step Getting Started Guide.‘  A free book, written by the IGEL Community, on how to install and configure the IGEL software stack, all screen-shot by screen-shot. Simply […]

    read more
    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1520022735_hqdefault.jpg

          Preventing Meltdown and Spectre

          See how ManageEngine helped John overcome Meltdown and Spectre bugs. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

          read more
          1517428333_maxresdefault.jpg

          DataCore MaxParallel Dashboard – Video Walkthrough

          1516704427_maxresdefault.jpg

          Endpoint Context for an agile Virtual Desktop Infrastructure – @E2EVC Video

          1519201633_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Transform Your Business with Microsoft IoT in Action Webinar Series

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video