Citrix: Scripps Health Speaks to Mobility, Patient Value & the Future of Work
When it comes to applying technology to healthcare environments, we really speak two languages. There’s “clinicalspeak” and “technospeak.” Clinician and informatics audiences care about workflow, patient satisfaction, and reducing clicks. Technologists, on the other hand, talk about about uptime, scalability, and adaptability. They work hard to make technology transparent to users. Technologists also monitor total cost of ownership and are adamant about ensuring business continuity. Both audiences think about digital health and secure workspaces. One language doesn’t overshadow the other. At the end of the day, both sides speak about reaching the same goal.
Scripps Health has a new technology infrastructure that delivers enterprise mobility capabilities, improves the staff experience and frees the IT Department to work on core competencies.To illustrate the point, let’s “listen in” on a hypothetical conversation about what 5000 concurrent users and their team of technologists might say to each other now that their deployment is complete:
Read the entire article here, Scripps Health Speaks to Mobility, Patient Value & the Future of Work
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper