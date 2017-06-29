Citrix: Scripps Health Speaks to Mobility, Patient Value & the Future of Work

When it comes to applying technology to healthcare environments, we really speak two languages. There’s “clinicalspeak” and “technospeak.” Clinician and informatics audiences care about workflow, patient satisfaction, and reducing clicks. Technologists, on the other hand, talk about about uptime, scalability, and adaptability. They work hard to make technology transparent to users. Technologists also monitor total cost of ownership and are adamant about ensuring business continuity. Both audiences think about digital health and secure workspaces. One language doesn’t overshadow the other. At the end of the day, both sides speak about reaching the same goal.

Scripps Health has a new technology infrastructure that delivers enterprise mobility capabilities, improves the staff experience and frees the IT Department to work on core competencies.To illustrate the point, let’s “listen in” on a hypothetical conversation about what 5000 concurrent users and their team of technologists might say to each other now that their deployment is complete:

Read the entire article here, Scripps Health Speaks to Mobility, Patient Value & the Future of Work

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.