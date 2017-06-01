Citrix is committed to support the growth of our customers. With that in mind, we bring to you a new set of improved SCOM Management Packs.

The new Citrix SCOM Management Pack 3.12 for XenApp and XenDesktop supports environments that are much larger in scale than supported in the previous releases.

Check out our blog post for the previous release What’s new with Citrix SCOM Management Packs! from February 2017.

Larger-scale, lower-memory footprint, and faster reporting

Citrix SCOM Management Pack 3.12 for XenApp and XenDesktop is an ideal match for customers sites having up to 38K machines and 68 K sessions. Performance improvements in the product have been a constant endeavor since Q3, 2016. Overall, the number of supported machines and sessions is seven times greater now.

The table below shows a comparison of the supported scale of the XenApp and XenDesktop environment since the previous release.

New Citrix SCOM Management Packs Are Available!

