Citrix: “Schussing” Through Work with Citrix & Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

It’s Winter Break and I’m sitting here, working remotely from a ski lodge in Lake Tahoe, California while my kids race down the slopes. The wonder of the fact that I can work this way isn’t lost on me; I’m reminded first-hand of Citrix’ ability to truly enable working from anywhere, anytime, as I sit here working no differently than I would from my office, all while my kids schuss and slalom in the snow. And I’m not the only one.

Given that it’s a super-busy day in the lodge, my table – it seats four with only my single chair in use – has become a rotating landing spot for skiers needing a spot to rest in between runs and to down a quick snack. As a result, I’ve had lots of interesting conversations today with people from all over the world. My favorite was with June, a gray-haired British woman who sat down to rest her back after a day of skiing; we chatted a bit while she sipped her tea.

As soon as I mentioned that I work for Citrix, her face lit up! She enthusiastically declared her love for Citrix, as our technology had allowed her to create her own work situation in which she works remotely every day from her flat in a London suburb. For her, this was an amazing positive change in her life and also an enormous change from the way people worked in the first days of her career 40 years ago.

