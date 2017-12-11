Citrix: Scaling And Securing IoT Data Streams

The Internet of Things (IoT) is big and upcoming; we see more connected devices around us each day. When typical devices are “connected,” there’s an opportunity to make them smart and introduce new services, insights, and more. As a result, many organisations are looking at how they can leverage these new technologies so they may benefit from them.

Designing and building a new IoT solution is an exciting project that has many facets, ranging from a product design, to an end-user experience test, to building and managing a solution. With hundreds of IoT platforms available — many as a cloud service eg. AWS, Azure, etc. — deciding where and how messages (data) are processed is a key component. Part of the challenge is knowing what data is collected and how sensitive that data is for the customer or the organisation. Are we willing (or allowed) to process and store the captured data in a cloud service?

Organisations who host their own IoT service are confronted with a typical question; how do I scale and secure my service? Not an uncommon question when we build a typical application like webservers, but is it really that different?

